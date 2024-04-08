Hexagon, CMC Electronics advance GNSS aviation platform

CMC Electronics has partnered with the Hexagon Autonomy & Positioning division, which includes the Hexagon | NovAtel brand, to release a multi-constellation, multi-frequency (MCMF) GNSS platform.

The MCMF GNSS platform combines CMC’s certification with the digital signal processing expertise of Hexagon | NovAtel. Designed to detect GNSS signal spoofing, it is lightweight and compact.

The increasing threat of GNSS signal jamming and spoofing is not limited to military concerns. It has started to impact global commercial aviation and civilian sectors as well. In response, CMC Electronics and Hexagon | NovAtel seek to introduce a new era of MCMF GNSS positioning and assured positioning, navigation and timing (APNT). The collaboration aims to provide maximum reliability and dependability in solutions for the military, commercial aviation and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) sectors.

Under the partnership, CMC Electronics’ new receiver, which is certified to the exacting DO-254 Level A standards, is integrated with Hexagon | NovAtel’s GNSS measurement technology.

Based in Montreal, Canada, with additional facilities in the U.S., CMC Electronics designs and manufactures cockpit systems integration, avionics, display solutions and high-performance microelectronics for the military and commercial aviation markets. Hexagon’s Autonomy & Positioning division delivers comprehensive solutions for assured positioning across various applications, designed to progress autonomous technologies in essential industries.