Hexagon acquires CADLM for smart manufacturing, digital twins

Hexagon AB has acquired CADLM SAS, a company focused on computer-aided engineering (CAE) with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. These technologies enable simulation in product-development processes and lifecycles.

Founded in 1989, France-based CADLM develops computational design and optimization methods for industrial products and processes. Since 2014, CADLM has been developing AI and machine learning solutions. Its ODYSSEE software platform applies AI and machine learning to real-world sensor data and physics-based simulation data to produce accurate, predictive models of a product at efficient computing power levels.

The combination enables faster, more efficient simulations of dynamic, multi-physics phenomena — such as automotive crash and safety — that fully characterize and understand real-world product behavior. This insight enables engineers to explore the design more extensively and interactively, and improve next-generation products without prohibitive computing cost or time.

Use of the digital twin beyond the early design phase enables manufacturers to leverage image recognition, predictive simulation and fault prediction to address challenges such as downtime, throughput, quality and flexibility throughout the manufacturing process.

“The convergence of CAE with advances in data management, AI, machine-learning and an increasingly connected manufacturing lifecycle is transforming the industry’s ability to address increasingly complex design challenges with rapid innovation and increased productivity,” said Hexagon President and CEO Ola Rollén. “CADLM’s AI knowledge and technology further strengthen our smart manufacturing solutions portfolio, putting data to work beyond the early design phase to improve product design innovation, manufacturing productivity, product quality and environmental sustainability through reductions in material waste.”

CADLM will operate as part of Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division. The acquisition has no significant impact on Hexagon’s earnings. Completion of the transaction (closing) is subject to normal closing conditions.