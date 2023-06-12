Hexagon│NovAtel receivers track Xona PULSAR LEO signal generated by Spirent simulator

Hexagon│NovAtel’s OEM7 GNSS receivers have successfully tracked Xona Space Systems PULSAR signals generated by a simulator from Spirent Communications. This test proved NovAtel GNSS receivers can track a Spirent simulated L-band signal identical to the PULSAR signal broadcast by Xona’s low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites.

The Xona LEO signals will complement GNSS, improving resiliency, security, and precision for positioning, navigation and timing (PNT).

“Using Spirent’s simulated PULSAR signal, we have successfully tested our receiver’s capability to track the L-band signal planned to be broadcast from Xona’s LEO satellites,” Sandy Kennedy, VP of innovation at Hexagon’s Autonomy and Positioning division, said. “The OEM7 is a powerful platform, designed for both resiliency and flexibility; it is exciting to test our forethought by trialing this new signal type.”

Join Hexagon│NovAtel on Thursday, June 15, at the ION Joint Navigation Conference (JNC) where it will co-present “Testing of LEO PNT for Resilience in GNSS Contested Environments.”