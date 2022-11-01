Hemisphere GNSS introduces GradeMetrix Scraper

Hemisphere GNSS has released the GradeMetrix Scraper Solution for pull pan and belly pan scrapers on the construction site.

“We believe by introducing affordable GNSS technology to the construction industry’s bulk earth moving process, we provide a significant opportunity for equipment operators to increase their speed, accuracy and efficiency, resulting in substantial savings in fuel costs and equipment maintenance,” said Miles Ware, vice president of marketing.

“Hemisphere continues its commitment to bring high-performance, world-class 3D machine control and guidance solutions to the global market,” said Randy Noland, vice president of Global Sales & Business Development. “By adding the GradeMetrix Scraper Solution to our expanding product portfolio, we lower the barrier of entry and raise access to more markets and applications.”

GradeMetrix Scraper kits will be available for purchase for new customers. Existing customers will have the option to add scraper support to their current GradeMetrix system via a software upgrade and machine activation.