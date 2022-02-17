Hemisphere GNSS announces Vega 34 heading and positioning board

Hemisphere GNSS has added to its lineup another Vega heading and positioning OEM board that uses Lyra II and Aquila chipset technology — the Vega 34. The Vega 60 board was previously announced as using the Lyra II and Aquila chipsets.

Hemisphere’s Lyra II and Aquila application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) designs simultaneously track and process more than 1,100 channels from all GNSS constellations and signals including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS, NavIC, SBAS and L-band.

Integrators who use predecessor Hemisphere 34-pin products, such as Crescent Vector H220 and Phantom 34 OEM boards, can easily transition to the improved positioning performance and the superior satellite tracking abilities of the Vega series, the company said.

The Vega 34 board connectors have no circuitry changes and are identical for all Vector users, enabling them to add Atlas H10 and H30 precise point positioning (PPP) into their solutions.

“Vega 34 gives our integrators an easy path forward to enrich their own product offerings,” said Miles Ware, director of marketing at Hemisphere. “For the first time, Crescent Vector integrators can upgrade to multi-frequency without changing pinouts. They can also take advantage of other standard features like more than 1,100 tracking channels, Cygnus interference mitigation technology and spectral analysis.”

NavIC Upgrade. The introduction of the Vega 34 board also brings a new firmware release. Version 6.05 extends several features and improvements and introduces NavIC (IRNSS) tracking and positioning across the entire Vega and Phantom product lines.

Both real-time kinematic and Atlas positioning solutions are enhanced with improved performance in challenging environments. Users of the BeiDou satellite systems and B2b PPP integrators also will see significant advances in their solutions.