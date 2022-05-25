Hemisphere GNSS adds features for machine-control applications

New GradeMetrix features include knuckle boom and swing boom support

Hemisphere GNSS has expanded the features of its GradeMetrix excavator solutions, adding support for knuckle boom and swing boom excavators as part of its GradeMetrix 3D Excavator solution.

The additional feature sets unlock enormous potential for GradeMetrix excavators, especially in the compact excavator market, according to Hemisphere. “Hemisphere recognizes that machine control technology for compact excavators has been an underserved audience globally,” said Miles Ware, vice president of marketing. “Based on direct feedback from our global machine control partners, and endless hours of testing, we are excited to introduce these options that will further enhance the available ROI [return on investment] for our customers.”

“Hemisphere’s commitment to globally expand the access to machine-control technology continues to be a key component of our growth strategy,” said Farlin Halsey, president and CEO of Hemisphere GNSS. “Our strategy to combine best-in-class GNSS technology, with modern, efficient and intuitive features, further advances our efforts to make machine-control technology available to the global construction community, including such key customers as Iwasaki.”

“The opportunity to introduce a solution that supports excavators equipped with knuckle boom is a very important achievement for our organization,” said Satoshi Furuguchi, CEO of Iwasaki Co. Ltd. “Iwasaki and Hemisphere have a great partnership, and we look forward to empowering additional productivity solutions together.”

Hemisphere will make knuckle boom and swing boom options available in several of its new GradeMetrix excavator kits. Existing GradeMetrix excavator customers will have an option to add this feature to their current systems via an additional cable and sensor package available from an authorized GradeMetrix dealer.

Hemisphere GNSS is exhibiting at the Construction & Survey Productivity Improvement Expo in Chiba, Japan, at booth E-11.