Handheld’s latest Algiz Windows tablet has multi-band GNSS

Handheld Group, a manufacturer of rugged mobile computers, has released the Algiz 10XR, a rugged 10-inch Windows tablet that combines durability with a GNSS receiver, 5G and future-proof features.

The Algiz 10XR was developed for field work or other challenging environments in markets such as logistics, mining, public transport, public safety, waste management or geographic information systems (GIS). It also has also been designed with customization in mind.

The tablet has a dedicated multiband GNSS u-blox NEO-M8U receiver for accurate positioning. The NEO-M8U module offers u-blox’s untethered dead-reckoning technology, which provides continuous navigation even under weak GNSS conditions.

Other key features

future-proof 5G communication for live video streams and bandwidth-heavy tasks such as mapping

Intel Elkhart Lake x6000 platform for reliable performance

Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC (64 bit)

high-resolution, sunlight-readable 10-inch touchscreen with super-hardened glass and rain-and-glove mode

future-proof 5G capabilities, 4G/LTE high-speed data, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

IP65 and MIL-STD ruggedness

full-day, hot-swappable battery

optional, integrated barcode scanner and near-field communications.

The tablet is supported by a broad set of accessories for field professionals: carry cases, vehicle cradles, pole mounts, extended batteries, and a vehicle dock with antenna pass-through for both GPS and Wi-Fi.

“The Algiz 10XR will bring some great performance gains for our partners and customers who rely on Windows tablets in the field,” says Johan Hed, Handheld chief product officer. “We’ve worked with this segment for decades now and are confident that we’ve developed a device with not only great specs, but a complete accessory package to help our customers with their fieldwork.”