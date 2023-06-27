GPS World takes flight: XPONENTIAL 2023

On May 8-11, GPS World staff attended the AUVSI XPONENTIAL show at the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver. There were more than 600 booths in the exhibit hall, and the staff was able to visit several of the exhibitors, including Tualcom, SBG Systems, Inertial Labs and Honeywell. They also attended educational sessions lead by industry leaders and participated in insightful discussions about the future of UAVs and overall autonomy. For highlights from XPONENTIAL, click here.