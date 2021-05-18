GPS World receives award for COVID-19 coverage

GPS World, a business-to-business (B2B) media brand, was honored with a 2020 Azbee Award of Excellence from the American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE). GPS World is published by North Coast Media, based in Cleveland, Ohio. Other NCM brands taking home awards were Pest Management Professional and Golfdom.

GPS World received a regional bronze award for its online and social media coverage of how COVID-19 affected the GPS and GNSS industry throughout 2020. Our COVID-19 coverage can be seen here.

Azbee Awards recognize the exceptional work of print and digital media in the professional publications industry. One of the most competitive award programs for trade media, the Azbees highlight editorial and design excellence in magazines, and digital and social media. More than 800 entries were submitted for this year’s Azbee Awards.

“Year in and year out, our print and digital media are selected as content and design leaders,” said Kevin Stoltman, NCM president and CEO. “This is great news for our marketing partners. Our brands continue to be the most trusted in their respective industries because our print and digital content, and highly engaged audiences of qualified buyers, are unparalleled.”