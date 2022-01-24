GPS satellite SVN-47 decommissioned, SVN-41 returns to broadcast almanac

The U.S. Space Force has announced the decommissioning of GPS satellite SVN-47 (PRN-22), which officially took place Jan. 18. The satellite has been unusable since Dec. 2.

SVN-47 was a replacement satellite in the second generation of GPS satellites (GPS-IIR), launched Dec. 21, 2003.

The announcement was made in a Notice Advisory to NavStar Users (NANU 2022001) issued by NAVCEN, U.S. Coast Guard.

The designation PRN-22 will be used to bring SVN-41 back in to the active constellation. After 2200 Zulu on Jan. 2o, GPS will transition SVN-41 (PRN-22) into the broadcast almanac for all satellites, and SVN-41 will resume transmitting L-band signals. The almanac transition, accomplished one satellite at a time, will require approximately 24 hours to complete.

A second NANU emphasized that “Before, during, and after transition SVN-41 (PRN22) will remain unusable until further notice.”

SVN-41, the sixth of the GPS-IIR satellites, was launched on Nov. 10, 2000, and set to active service a month later on Dec. 10. It was decommissioned in July 2021.