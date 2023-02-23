GPS III SV06 receives Operational Acceptance

GPS III Space Vehicle 06 (SV06) reached Operational Acceptance on Jan. 31 according to the Space Systems Command (SSC) of the United States Space Force. SV06 was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 Block 5 vehicle on Jan. 18.

SSC also transferred Satellite Control Authority (SCA) of SV06 to the 2nd Space Operations Squadron at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado. GPS III SV06 joins the GPS PNT constellation of 31 operational satellites.

This is the first time SCA and Operational Acceptance has occurred on the same day enabling faster delivery for users. SSC’s Military and Communication positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) enterprise collaborated with the U.S. government acquisition team, industry and space operators on the achievement.

“The Operational Acceptance of GPS III SV06 further contributes to SSC’s ongoing modernization efforts, as it brings our overall suite of capabilities ever closer to our target dates for deployment to the warfighter,” said Col. Heather J. Anderson, transition director within SSC’s PNT directorate. “GPS III SV06 will be set healthy to all global users in February 2023.”

The first-stage booster used in the SV06 launch previously sent the NASA Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station on Oct. 5, 2022.

Military Communications and PNT is SSC’s program executive office responsible for delivering next-generation technologies, which bolster the resilience of military satellite communications and space based PNT capabilities. Innovation focus areas include strategic, protected tactical, wideband and narrowband satellite communications, GPS user equipment and command and