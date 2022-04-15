GNSS Research Center offers new version of PRIDE software

The latest version of the open-source PRIDE PPP-AR software is now available for GNSS researchers, students and professionals.

“Based on the feedback of global users in the past two years, we have been improving the software to enhance its robustness and make it easy to use,” said Jianghui Geng, GNSS geodesy professor at the GNSS Research Center, Wuhan University.

PRIDE PPP-AR V2.2 fully supports GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS-2 and 3, and QZSS precise point positioning (PPP), as well as undifferenced ambiguity resolution (AR) for GPS, Galileo and BDS-2 and 3.

Version 2.2 features improved high-precision GNSS data-processing capabilities. It supports kinematic positioning for mobile platforms such as aerial photogrammetry and ship-borne gravimetry.

Other features include the following:

high-rate data up to 50 Hz can also be processed

the second-order ionospheric delays can be corrected

VMF3 for troposphere modeling is available

multi-day processing is allowed

satellite attitude quaternions are supported.

Versions are available for the Linux, Windows and Mac operating systems to facilitate researchers and class teaching.

The project is fully supported by the National Science Foundation of China (No. 42025401) and under the auspices of IAG Sub-Commission 4.4 “GNSS Integrity and Quality Control.” Direct questions to pride@whu.edu.cn.

An online training course will be held Sept. 19-23 through UNVACO.