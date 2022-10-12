GNSS-guided Turf Tank employed to paint stadium lines

Turf Tank is an autonomous, GNSS-guided line-marking robot built specifically to paint lines on athletic fields.

More than 550 Turf Tank robots are deployed across the United States, painting athletic fields at public schools, major colleges and universities, amateur and professional soccer clubs, local parks and recreation departments, and a two National Football League stadiums.

The Turf Tank robots can paint a full soccer field in less than 30 minutes, compared to two or three hours for manual painting. Similarly, the robot can paint a football field in two or three hours compared to eight to 10 hours to paint a football field.

The robots are eco-friendly — they’re powered by rechargeable batteries and use far less paint than most older paint machines.