GMV to upgrade Galileo’s European GNSS Service Centre

The European Union Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA) has awarded GMV a six-year framework contract to upgrade the European GNSS Service Centre (E-GSC) infrastructure. The contract is valued at €35 million ($39 million).

The E-GSC is critical to the European Union satellite navigation program’s infrastructure. Its primary mission is to provide a unified interface for users of the Galileo and EGNOS systems, offer supporting services, and contribute to delivering new Galileo services. The E-GSC’s various functions include distributing data from the European Union navigation satellite services to the user community and supporting the growth of the global Galileo applications market.

Originally designed to be part of the European GNSS infrastructure and to provide a unified interface between the Galileo system and its users, the E-GSC has expanded its role over the years to become a key component in delivering services enabled by the European Union Space Programme.

The new framework contract aims to advance the E-GSC’s capabilities, enabling it to take on increased responsibilities. This includes creating new services for users, enhancing their experience, integrating service delivery aspects of Galileo and EGNOS, and supporting the development of additional services.

GMV is leading a consortium that features Indra as the main industrial partner, along with prominent companies such as Spaceopal, ESSP, Alten, the Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya (UPC) and the Universidad Autónoma de Barcelona (UAB).

Under the supervision of EUSPA as Contracting Authority, GMV will oversee project management and IT infrastructure development through all stages, including definition, implementation, validation and integration into the Galileo ground segment. GMV will also develop the software components necessary for delivering new data and signal authentication services for Galileo satellites.