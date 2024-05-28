GMV to supply space surveillance system for Spain’s Ministry of Defense

The Spanish Ministry of Defense has awarded a $2.9 million contract to GMV, for the development, deployment support and maintenance of the Space Situational Awareness and Control System (CCSE). The system will be used at the Spanish military Space Surveillance Operations Center (COVE).

Under the contract, GMV will conduct orbit calculation and propagation, build-up and maintenance of a space object catalog (both open and classified), prediction of atmospheric reentry, calculation of overflight events, planning of observation and sensor calibration campaigns, calculation of GNSS signal degradation and integration and processing of space weather data.

This system is expected to go into service at the end of 2024. To comply with this timeline, it will be based on GMV’s Ecosstm system, which is being used in other operational environments such as the German Armed Forces’ Space Domain Awareness Center (Weltraumlagezentrum), the civilian space surveillance systems of various other countries such as Greece and GMV’s commercial space surveillance center known as Focusoc.

The COVE, which is operated by the Ministry of Defense (MINISDEF) through its Space Command (MESPA) of the Spanish Air and Space Force (EA), was created in November 2019. The center reached its initial operational capability (IOC) in 2021.

GMV has been supporting the center and assisting its participation in the Global Sentinel exercises organized by the U.S. Space Command. As part of its support, GMV has supplied its operational orbit determination tool, Sstod, for processing data from the Spanish space surveillance radar located at the Morón Air Base, near Seville, Spain.