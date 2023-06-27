Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


GMV secures contract with ESA for G2G ground segment

June 27, 2023  - By

 

Contract ceremony in Madrid, Spain, on June 22. (Image: GMV)

Contract ceremony in Madrid, Spain, on June 22. (Image: GMV)

GMV has been awarded a major contract by the European Space Agency (ESA) to develop the ground control segment for the in-orbit validation (IOV) system of the Galileo Second Generation (G2G). The primary objectives of G2G are to introduce new services and technologies; improve existing services and technology; increase the accuracy and robustness of the system; strengthen security; and reduce the system’s maintenance costs.

The ground segment will be responsible for controlling the two new second-generation satellite platforms, which are currently in the design and production phase. A total of 12 satellites are expected to be launched over the next three years. The new ground control system is scheduled to come into operation in 2

025, coinciding with the launch of the first satellite of this second generation.

The new contract signed between GMV and ESA is worth over €200 million. This includes the contracting of core G2G activities, for a value of around €155 million. These activities will be carried out over a period of 42 months, from mid-2023 until the end of 2026, with options for extension until 2028.

Galileo currently serves more than four billion users worldwide, delivering global positioning, navigation, and clock synchronization services with a positioning accuracy of up to 20 cm.

This article is tagged with , , , , and posted in GNSS, Latest News

About the Author: Maddie Saines

Maddie has a B.A. in Journalism and Promotional Communication from Cleveland State University and has years of marketing and journalistic experience under her belt. She joins the editorial staff at GPS World and team at North Coast Media after working in professional sports for over six years.

Comments are currently closed.