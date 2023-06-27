GMV secures contract with ESA for G2G ground segment

GMV has been awarded a major contract by the European Space Agency (ESA) to develop the ground control segment for the in-orbit validation (IOV) system of the Galileo Second Generation (G2G). The primary objectives of G2G are to introduce new services and technologies; improve existing services and technology; increase the accuracy and robustness of the system; strengthen security; and reduce the system’s maintenance costs.

The ground segment will be responsible for controlling the two new second-generation satellite platforms, which are currently in the design and production phase. A total of 12 satellites are expected to be launched over the next three years. The new ground control system is scheduled to come into operation in 2

025, coinciding with the launch of the first satellite of this second generation.

The new contract signed between GMV and ESA is worth over €200 million. This includes the contracting of core G2G activities, for a value of around €155 million. These activities will be carried out over a period of 42 months, from mid-2023 until the end of 2026, with options for extension until 2028.

Galileo currently serves more than four billion users worldwide, delivering global positioning, navigation, and clock synchronization services with a positioning accuracy of up to 20 cm.