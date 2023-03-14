Geospatial and location intelligence capabilities highlight GCA 2023

Geo Connect Asia (GCA) 2023, Asia’s leading international geospatial industry event, will take place March 15-16 at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore.

GCA 2023 will be held alongside Digital Construction Asia (DCA) 2023, and co-located with the launch of Drones Asia 2023. The three-in-one event, held fully in person, is expected to bring together more than 2,500 delegates and attendees from around the world.

With the theme “Advancing sustainable and resilient geospatial solutions for an interconnected world”, a key focus of GCA 2023 will be the use of advancements in geospatial technology and data interoperability to address regional challenges.

Supported by the Singapore Land Authority (SLA), the event will feature more than 70 exhibiting companies and demonstrate the role played by the mix of geospatial, location intelligence, remote sensing and drone-based solutions.

The two-day in-person conference comprises ten main sessions featuring more than 50 prominent industry speakers, panelists and moderators.

Shining light on opportunities for enhancing productivity in the construction world, DCA 2023 will focus on showcasing digitalized processes and improved workflows. By enhancing ground-based equipment with aerial capabilities and implementing technology — such as artificial intelligence (AI), building information modeling and internet of things — current challenges in construction can now be targeted via novel and more efficient approaches.

Drones Asia 2023 will address the commercial UAV industry. The newly launched and co-located show aims to create a focused platform for the complete drone ecosystem.

Drones Asia 2023 plays a critical role in enabling AI in today’s geospatial marketplace, broadening the conversation as industry experts investigate the application of UAVs in the commercial and industrial world, exploring industrial adoption to improve productivity and efficiency.

For the full programme and registration, visit the GCA 2023 website.