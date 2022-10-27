Geometer International debuts lightweight, compact RTK device

Geometer International, a Ukrainian developer of GNSS/RTK instruments and applications for satellite positioning, has introduced the Walker RTK, a dual-frequency L1, L2 RTK receiver in the compact form factor of a portable RTK device.

The Walker RTK is a lightweight, small-sized, affordable and full-featured device for collecting, storing and processing geo-referenced data on the survey site. According to the developer, a GNSS receiver in a convenient and affordable format will significantly expand the use of RTK technology. The new technology will be suited to most tasks requiring centimeter precision positioning and measurements in a 3D coordinate system.

Compact and lightweight, Walker RTK is the ideal solution for field workers working away from the office. The new device can be operated with just one hand, significantly improving the productivity of service personnel.

Possible applications for GNSS Walker RTK include surveying, utilities, solar power plant engineering, trenching and pipeline installation, drilling, forestry and municipal infrastructure control.

What’s under the bonnet of Walker RTK?

The Walker RTK is built around a 2-frequency L1/L2 184 channel board and a sensitive Helix antenna, satisfying up to 90% of basic user requirements. The tube-shaped housing geometry allows it to fit with any universal mount. The receiver weight is only 0.25g (0.470 with smartphone holder) due to the aluminum alloy housing with a protective coating. The Walker RTK has a built-in Li-Ion battery with enough power for 24 hours of continuous operation without additional recharging. The new energy-efficient architecture of the unit achieves this.

The GNSS receiver has the minimum amount of leading interfaces, resulting in high IP67 dust and waterproof rating. The device can be paired with a smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth, while connection via BLE is also planned for a future release.

Compatible with satellite systems

Walker RTK can track and determine geo-position using signals from all known existing satellite systems. This feature makes it possible to achieve the centimeter-level accuracy of an RTK solution within seconds.

GNSS signals processed by the Walker RTK GNSS receiver:

• GPS (L1C/A, L2C)

• GLONASS (L1OF, L2OF)

• GALILEO (E1B/C, E5b)

• BEIDOU (B1I, B2I)

• QZSS (L1C/A, L1S, L2C)

• SBAS (L1C/A)

Thanks to NMEA messaging, the Walker RTK GNSS receiver is fully compatible with any professional or freeware geolocation software, providing high accuracy and reliable RTK-corrected positioning.