Geoflex cloud-based geolocation company honored with award

Geoflex, a geolocation company, won the Jury Award of SPRING 50, a competition of deep tech startups that took place on May 20 in Paris-Saclay, the largest French research cluster, located south of Paris.

Geoflex is a cloud service operator that enhances GPS/GNSS-based applications to provide 4-centimeter positioning on land, at sea and in the air.

Geoflex was initially selected among the 10 most promising companies within the 50 startups promoted at the event. All 10 startups founders were subsequently showcasing their companies in a 4 minutes pitch, and Geoflex’s CEO Romain Legros won this last leg of the competition.

Geoflex’s hyper-geolocation service has been available globally since 2018. The service, which corrects inherent GNSS inaccuracies, is provided in real time or in post processing. It works across all types of GNSS hardware receivers and includes correction data for all constellations: GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou and for all their frequencies.

The technology was initially developed by the French space agency CNES in a 12-year research project. It is protected by seven patents licensed to Geoflex, which continues co-development of the technology with the CNES.

Geoflex also has developed a positioning engine that includes sensor fusion with other technologies such as inertial, optical and communications. A hardware development kit is available.