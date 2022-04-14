GeoCue releases True View 645/650

GeoCue, a U.S. LiDAR data technology company, has announced its latest True View 3D Imaging Systems (3DIS) product, the True View 645/650. Combined with GeoCue’s integrated data processing software suite, True View EVO, all GeoCue 3DIS products include the full post-processing software workflow, including direct integration with Applanix POSPac.

The survey-grade True View EVO supports the direct creation of many standard project deliverables including ground classified point clouds, surface models, contours, Digital Elevation Models (DEMs), volumetric analysis, wire extraction and similar products without the need for additional third-party software.

According to GeoCue CEO Frank Darmayan, the newest True View 645/650 includes a Riegl mini VUX3-UAV laser scanner and dual mapping cameras. This system delivers colorized LIDAR deliverables with accuracy better than 3cm RMSE for the True View 645, and better than 2cm for the True View 650.

The mini VUX-3UAV, a 360° rotating mirror scanner, increases the scanner frequency to 300 kHz and offers a unique mode where the 200,000 pulse per second scan rate is focused in a 120° cross-track field of view, providing significantly increased point densities in aerial mapping applications.