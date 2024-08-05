GeoCue launches handheld mapping system

GeoCue has introduced the TrueView GO handheld mapping system, designed for reality capture and detailed 3D mapping. The system can be used for surveying, civil engineering, construction, urban planning and forestry.

The TrueView GO series includes the 16-channel 116S and the 32-channel 132S models and integrates GNSS real-time kinematics (RTK), survey-grade lidar scanning, cameras and visual SLAM technologies. These features allow users to create real-time digital twins in indoor or outdoor environments.

The series offers a comprehensive set of features ideal for handheld mapping. The device provides real-time SLAM capabilities, displaying georeferenced point clouds live on a tablet for instant adjustments and thorough coverage.

It can operate in areas with weakened or denied GNSS signals, making it suitable for indoor and urban surveys. The TrueView GO also enables remote measurement of inaccessible areas by collecting reference points from a distance. Its SLAM technology, when combined with RTK, allows for loop-free path planning, eliminating the need for traditional loop closure and overlap and reducing project completion time and distance when GNSS coverage is available.

The handheld mapping scanner features LP360 LAND. This geospatial software is specifically designed for processing handheld lidar and imagery data. LP360 LAND seeks to enhance data accuracy using robust QA/QC tools, 3D point cloud processing and visualization and capabilities such as SLAM, denoising, colorization, registration and classification.

LP360 LAND can handle diverse applications, including data classification, tree segmentation, volume calculation and export to BIM using both desktop and cloud environments.