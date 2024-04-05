Geneq improves GIS and survey field applications

Geneq has introduced SXblue GLOBE for GNSS positioning and GIS technology. The system is designed to deliver positioning accuracy, efficiency and reliability in challenging field conditions using a 448-channel GNSS board.

It has advanced technologies for multipath mitigation, which aims to reduce the effects of signal reflection and ensure the integrity of positioning service, even in GNSS-challenged environments. The SXblue GLOBE incorporates an anti-jamming and interference monitoring system, safeguarding against disruptions and ensuring uninterrupted operation in any scenario, the company says.

The system uses global or local coverage of correction services satellite-based augmentation system (SBAS), real-time kinematics (RTK) with an update rate of up to 100Hz. This seeks to provide users with enhanced accuracy and reliability in positioning activities. Sxblue GLOBE features Wi-Fi connection, which allows its parameters to be easily configured via a web user interface.