Garmin’s latest bike GPS device features solar charging

June 13, 2022  - By
The Edge 1040 Solar has breakthrough solar charging and multi-band GNSS technology

Garmin International has announced the Edge 1040 Solar, a GPS-based bike computer featuring solar charging and multi-band GNSS technology.

The Edge 1040 has a Power Glass-branded solar charging lens, giving cyclists more ride time between charges – up to 100 hours in battery saver mode – while multi-band GNSS technology provides more accurate positioning in challenging ride environments, such as dense urban areas or under deep tree cover.

The 3.5-inch touchscreen also features a refreshed, modernized user experience, giving cyclists easier access to key information, the ability to customize the home page and an improved ride summary view.

Its innovative advancements include:

  • Solar charging: The Power Glass solar charging lens extends battery life to up to 100 hours in battery saver mode, giving cyclists an additional 42 minutes per hour during daytime riding.
  • Multi-band GNSS technology: Provides better positional accuracy and coverage, even in challenging environments.
  • Cycling ability and course demands: The device can classify a cyclist’s strengths and weaknesses, focus on improvement and prepare for the demands of a specific course.
  • Power guide: Recommended power targets make it easier to manage efforts throughout a course.
  • Real-time stamina insights: Cyclists can monitor and track exertion levels in real-time during a ride.
  • Simple setup: Custom ride profiles prepopulate based on previous Edge data, ride types and sensors. From there, cycling activity profiles can be managed directly on a compatible smartphone from the Garmin Connect smart device app.
