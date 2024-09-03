Galileo prepares for upcoming OSNMA operational declaration

The European Union Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA) has completed the testing of the Galileo Open Service Navigation Message Authentication (OSNMA) and is now gearing up for its operational launch.

Galileo, similar to any other GNSS, is used by many critical applications in transportation, finance, telecommunications, information technology, energy, utilities, manufacturing, health services, emergency services and law enforcement.

However, the rise in spoofing attacks, which can disrupt these services, has prompted the development of OSNMA. This capability, integrated into the Galileo infrastructure by EUSPA, the European Commission (EC), and the European Space Agency (ESA), aims to enhance the security of GNSS signals.

The OSNMA Public Observation phase began in November 2021, supported by the release of the Signal in Space Interface Control Document (SIS ICD) and the Receiver Guidelines, which facilitated early testing of OSNMA receivers worldwide. Since then, users have reported that the OSNMA signal has been transmitted by Galileo satellites with high stability and performance.

In December 2022, EUSPA and the EC published the OSNMA SIS ICD and Receiver Guidelines for the service phase, with further updates released between October 2023 and January 2024. Additionally, the OSNMA Internet Data Distribution (IDD) ICD was published in July 2023 and updated in January 2024, alongside the operational cryptographic material. The OSNMA signal has been transmitted following these specifications since August 2023.

According to EUSPA, Testing activities by industry and public actors have confirmed the readiness of the service, with the latest cryptographic material published by EUSPA in January 2024. This material and necessary certificates are available through the EUSPA and GSC websites for the Initial Service provision phase.

The testing activities concluded in early June 2024 with the execution of cryptographic keychain renewal and revocation processes. The program is now preparing for the OSNMA Initial Service declaration, which will include an EC communication, the publication of the OSNMA Service Definition Document (SDD) and the transition of the OSNMA Status Flag from “test” to “operational” following a process similar to that used in 2023 for the Galileo High Accuracy Service (HAS) Declaration. According to EUSPA, a dedicated Galileo Service Notice will soon be published to announce the conclusion of the testing activities of the Public Observation Phase.