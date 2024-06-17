Galileo ground segment updates

The European Space Agency (ESA) has upgraded the ground segment of the Galileo satellite navigation system, without any disruption to its users. This update enhances the Galileo Control Segment responsible for managing the constellation of orbiting satellites.

The upgrade involved a series of improvements to both the operational control centers and the extensive network of ground stations. These enhancements are designed to boost the robustness and reliability of the Galileo system, which is crucial to critical applications such as navigation, timing services and emergency response.

With Galileo’s First Generation close to completion, the ground segment required an upgrade to System Build 2.0 to bring critical enhancements to the system, especially for the roll-out of the Public Regulated Service (PRS), which provides highly accurate and robust encrypted signals for authorized governmental users

With the cooperation of the European Union Space Programme Agency (EUSPA) and key industrial partners, ESA ensured a seamless transition, highlighting the effectiveness of international collaboration in advancing satellite navigation technologies.

