Furuno to participate in Jammertest 2024

Furuno will participate in Jammertest 2024 in Andøya, Norway, from Sept. 9 to 13, 2024. This event is widely recognized as the world’s largest GNSS resilience testing event, providing a unique opportunity for companies to evaluate their GNSS receivers in real-world environments.

Jammertest 2024 will expose participants’ GNSS receivers to jamming and spoofing signals, allowing companies to gather valuable data on their product tolerance levels. The event is organized by several Norwegian institutions, including the Norwegian Public Roads Administration, Norwegian Communications Authority and Norwegian Space Agency.

Furuno will be testing its GT-100 timing multi-GNSS receiver module at the event. This module supports dual-frequency band reception in the L1 and L5 bands, making it suitable for critical infrastructure applications such as 5G mobile base stations, TV broadcasting and power grids.

Key Features of GT-100:

Automatic mitigation of jamming and spoofing signals.

Real-time notification of jamming signal frequency and strength.

Ability to maintain L5 band signal reception if L1 band is lost.

By participating in Jammertest 2024, Furuno aims to evaluate and analyze the GT-100’s resistance to jamming and spoofing in real-world conditions. The company plans to use the results further to enhance the robustness of its GNSS receiver technology, ultimately contributing to more resilient critical infrastructure systems.