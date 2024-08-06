FlytBase, Pix4D enhance UAV data processing efficiency

FlytBase and Pix4D have entered a strategic partnership, allowing FlytBase users to seamlessly upload their drone-captured data directly to the PIX4Dcloud online platform.

As automated UAV-docked operations become more prevalent, the volume and frequency of data collection have significantly increased. The partnership addresses this by offering users a way to conduct numerous daily missions and schedule them in advance from remote command centers.

Using FlytBase’s Pix4D Flink, users can now directly sync UAV-captured data from FlytBase to PIX4Dcloud, an online platform for aerial mapping, progress tracking and site documentation. PIX4Dcloud processes high-resolution images using photogrammetry algorithms, transforming them into accurate, georeferenced orthomosaics, 3D meshes, point clouds and elevation models. The platform can be used in construction monitoring, mapping and surveying applications.

In addition to the one-click integration, FlytBase offers the latest automation functionalities required for docked UAV operations, combined with flight safety and fleet management capabilities. It allows users to execute consistent UAV data collection operations while seamlessly integrating with beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) hardware and software solutions, such as parachutes, detect-and-avoid systems, uncrewed traffic management and weather monitoring systems for safe operations.

Adhering to ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type II and GDPR standards, FlytBase ensures data protection through network firewalls and offers flexible deployment options to accommodate enterprise data privacy requirements.