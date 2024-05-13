Emlid, Pix4D launch mobile terrestrial scanning kit

Emlid has launched the Pix4D & Emlid Scanning kit. The kit combines advanced photogrammetry with real-time kinematics (RTK) precision for quick data capture when documenting trenches and as-builts, performing volumetric measurements and enhancing aerial data with terrestrial scans. It includes the PIX4Dcatch app and the Emlid Reach RX RTK rover.

The PIX4Dcatch app is at the core of the kit’s software, which allows precise scanning for both photogrammetry and lidar projects. The hardware part features the Emlid Reach RX RTK rover, which is equipped with an ergonomic handle and accessories.

It is integrated with PIX4Dcatch and provides real-time positioning via NTRIP. To begin scanning, users can select Emlid in the RTK settings of PIX4Dcatch and add their NTRIP network credentials.

The kit works with any correction network (NTRIP) or a GNSS base station broadcasting RTCM3. The rover gets a fix in less than five seconds, offering centimeter-accurate positioning in challenging conditions. Apart from the scanning tasks, it can be used with the survey pole as an RTK rover for data collection and stakeout.

Designed for urban surveying, the Reach RX rover is lightweight, rated IP68, sealed and protected from water and dust and features an industrial-grade battery, which offers 16 hours of work on a three-hour charge.

The solution does not require additional setup or surveying skills. It is designed for professionals and non-surveyors in a range of applications, including underground utility documentation, construction inspection, volumetric measurements, crash reconstruction and combined aerial and terrestrial surveys.

The PIX4Dcatch mobile app allows users to use a smartphone for scanning, access RTK precision data through integration with Reach RX and generate a digital model within minutes. Users can also store, annotate, measure and share data online in PIX4Dcloud as well as verify geolocated positions and visualize the project in AR. It extracts insights from both terrestrial and aerial data and features online and offline processing, advanced photogrammetry capabilities, team collaboration and AR for CAD overlays.