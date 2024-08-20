FJDynamics debuts auto-steer system

FJDynamics has launched the FJD AT2 Max auto-steer system. The system builds on the original AT2, which is already used in more than 30 countries. The AT2 Max features enhanced hardware with a larger 12.1-inch display and a powerful CPU processor. According to FJDynamics, these upgrades offer users faster processing for smoother operation on the screen while accurately navigating various terrains.

In addition to the AT2 Max, the new FJD ATS Precision Spray Autosteering System is built on FJDynamics’ proven autosteering technology, the ATS brings precision to crop protection by enabling tractors to spray accurately while automatically steering along desired paths. These models have been field-tested and are designed to meet various agricultural needs.