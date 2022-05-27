Fifth GPS satellite set healthy for operational use
The fifth GPS III satellite is now set healthy for initial operational use, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Navigation Center (NAVCEN). GPS III 05 (SVN-78/PRN-11) was launched June 17, 2021, from Space Launch Complex-40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida.
Constellation Changes
The U.S. Space Force Second Space Operations Squadron (2 SOPS) indicates that GPSIII 05 replaced SVN-61/PRN-28 in the D plane at slot D1.
SVN-61 is being rephased to optimize its position in the D plane, and is expected to complete its journey on or about July 14.
SVN-44/PRN-28 was moved to GLAN 31.64 to optimize its position within B plane.
