Fifth GPS satellite set healthy for operational use

May 27, 2022  - By

The fifth GPS III satellite is now set healthy for initial operational  use, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Navigation Center (NAVCEN). GPS III 05 (SVN-78/PRN-11) was launched June 17, 2021, from Space Launch Complex-40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida.

Constellation Changes

The U.S. Space Force Second Space Operations Squadron (2 SOPS) indicates that GPSIII 05 replaced SVN-61/PRN-28 in the D plane at slot D1.

SVN-61 is being rephased to optimize its position in the D plane, and is expected to complete its journey on or about July 14.

SVN-44/PRN-28 was moved to GLAN 31.64 to optimize its position within B plane.

GPS III space vehicle 05 (GPS III-SV05) launched in June 2021 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Base, Florida, aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 launch vehicle. (Photo: SpaceX)

