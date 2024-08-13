FCC searching for public comments on NextNav petition

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has issued a public notice seeking comment on NextNav’s filing to reconfigure the Lower 900 MHz band (902-928 MHz band).

This action comes in response to NextNav’s April 2024 filing, which proposes a comprehensive restructuring of the band to enable the deployment of a 5G terrestrial positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) network.

NextNav’s proposal aims to create a 5 MHz uplink in the 902-907 MHz band paired with a 10 MHz downlink in the 918-928 MHz segment. This reconfiguration is designed to complement and serve as a backup to GPS while also freeing up spectrum for 5G broadband services.

NextNav CEO Mariam Sorond said the spectrum band reconfiguration compliments GPS to continue location mapping and tracking services and national security needs. “Our plan creates abundance from scarcity in this band by unleashing much-needed spectrum for wireless technology. These common-sense solutions can benefit consumers and our national interests at no cost to taxpayers,” Sorond said.

However, the FCC’s public notice raises several questions regarding the protection of incumbent users, including federal radiolocation systems, industrial, scientific, and medical (ISM) equipment, and unlicensed Part 15 devices. The Commission seeks input on how these existing operations would be safeguarded under NextNav’s proposal.

Comments are due Sept. 5, 2024. Following this comment period, the Commission will review the feedback to develop proposed rules for the potential reconfiguration of the Lower 900 MHz band.