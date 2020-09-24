Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


FAA: Access to controlled airspaces advances drone, aviation safety

September 24, 2020  - By
Photo: RyanKing999/iStock / Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has made it easier for drone pilots to quickly and safely access controlled airspace by adding 133 air traffic facilities to the Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability (LAANC) system. The expansion is based on feedback from the drone community.

LAANC is an automated application and approval system for drone pilots requesting to fly below 400 feet in controlled airspace.

As the FAA continues to modernize the national airspace to accommodate more users, the agency made LAANC accessible for 726 airports and 537 facilities, covering 81% of eligible airspace.

LAANC is a collaboration between the FAA and the unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) industry which directly supports the safe integration of drones into the nation’s airspace. The service is accessible to all pilots who operate under the FAA’s small drone rule.

