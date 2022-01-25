European GNSS RTK network upgraded with Tallysman antennas

Case New Holland (CNH) has selected the Tallysman Wireless VeraChoke antenna for modernization of its high-precision European GNSS real-time kinematic (RTK) network.

“The objective of the GNSS antenna update is to enable the tracking of all GNSS constellations and signals, thus improving the robustness, convergence time, and accuracy of positioning within CNH’s European RTK network,” said Michiel Jochims, CNH Industrial RTK manager EMEA. “At this stage, with only 25 stations updated, we are delighted to observe a significant performance improvement. We look forward to continuing the network update and bringing enhanced positioning to all of our European customers.”

The VeraChoke antenna provides excellent multipath suppression and repeatability of PCV and group delay variation (GDV), making it suitable for GNSS reference networks, explained Temo Wubbena, CEO of Geo++. “After detailed analysis, we have recommended Tallysman’s VeraChoke antenna to CNH Industrial.” Geo++ is supporting the upgrade of CNH Industrial’s European RTK network.

The patented VeraChoke has a very tight phase center variation (PCV), strong multipath mitigation and excellent performance across the full GNSS spectrum. Its PCV and phase center offsets (PCOs) are repeatable from unit to unit, making suitable for network RTK applications.