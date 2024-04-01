ESA invests €233 million to launch Genesis and LEO-PNT missions - GPS World

The European Space Agency (ESA) has initiated two navigation missions, Genesis and low-Earth-orbit positioning, navigation and timing (LEO-PNT) as part of its FutureNAV program. ESA has awarded contracts, totaling €233 million, to several European entities to begin the development of the missions. They are designed to address the growing demand for more resilient and precise navigation solutions in Europe.

Genesis, with a contract value of €76.6 million, involves a consortium led by OHB Italia, tasked with the development and operation of the Genesis satellite and its payloads, supported by contributions from Italy, Belgium, France, Switzerland, Hungary and the UK. The satellite is expected to launch in 2028, with subsequent years dedicated to scientific exploitation. Genesis aims to significantly improve the International Terrestrial Reference Frame (ITRF) and offer unprecedented precision for navigation and a myriad of Earth sciences applications.

For the LEO-PNT mission, ESA has distributed €78.4 million for each of the two contracts for the development of in-orbit demonstrators. These LEO-PNT satellites will explore new signals and frequency bands, designed to provide enhanced resilience, accuracy and speed in navigation. The projects are led by GMV Aerospace and Defense and Thales Alenia Space France and involve a broad consortium of more than 50 entities from 14 countries. The first LEO-PNT satellite is expected to launch within 20 months from the project’s commencement, with the complete constellation operational before 2027.

Genesis is designed as a flying observatory to refine the ITRF to an accuracy of 1 mm and a stability of 0.1 mm/year, serving as a crucial reference for all space- and ground-based observations. This enhanced reference frame is designed to directly benefit satellite-based systems and applications across various sectors, including aviation, traffic management and autonomous vehicles. It is intended to have have broader implications for meteorology, natural hazard prediction and climate change monitoring.

The LEO-PNT mission aims to establish a small constellation of demonstration satellites to test novel navigation signals and interoperability with GNSS to offer improved signal robustness and extended navigation services to challenging environments such as deep urban areas and indoors. This mission will explore the potential of LEO constellations in supporting a wide range of applications, from transportation and critical infrastructure to mobile devices and asset tracking using advancements in communication standards, such as 5G/6G.