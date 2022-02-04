Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Enhanced NAVCEN website coming, new URLs provided

The U.S. Coast Guard Navigation Center (NAVCEN) will transition to a new and enhanced website in the first quarter of this year. The actual transition date has yet to be determined.

As part of the transition, the URLs will be updated across the site, including URLs linked to PDFs. URLs from the legacy site will no longer work. Any bookmarked URLs or URLs used in automatic downloading of data or products will need to be updated.

“We have identified the below URLs as essential to your continued business,” reports Rick Hamilton, CGSIC Executive Secretariat, in a . “Please keep in mind, that while we are sending the URLs in advance, they will not be active until we launch the new website. Once the new website goes live, your URLs will be available for re-bookmarking.”

GPS Almanacs

Current URLs: https://navcen.uscg.gov/?pageName=gpsAlmanacs

Replacement: https://www.navcen.uscg.gov/gps-nanus-almanacs-opsadvisories-sof

GPS NANUs

Current URLs: https://www.navcen.uscg.gov/?pageName=currentNanus

Replacement: https://www.navcen.uscg.gov/sites/default/files/gps/nanu/current_nanu.nnu

GPS Constellation Status

Current URLs: https://navcen.uscg.gov/?Do=constellationStatus

Replacement: https://www.navcen.uscg.gov/gps-constellation

NAVCEN will contact users with a launch date for the new website.

The NAVCEN team can be reached at its help address.

