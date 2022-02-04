Enhanced NAVCEN website coming, new URLs provided
The U.S. Coast Guard Navigation Center (NAVCEN) will transition to a new and enhanced website in the first quarter of this year. The actual transition date has yet to be determined.
As part of the transition, the URLs will be updated across the site, including URLs linked to PDFs. URLs from the legacy site will no longer work. Any bookmarked URLs or URLs used in automatic downloading of data or products will need to be updated.
“We have identified the below URLs as essential to your continued business,” reports Rick Hamilton, CGSIC Executive Secretariat, in a . “Please keep in mind, that while we are sending the URLs in advance, they will not be active until we launch the new website. Once the new website goes live, your URLs will be available for re-bookmarking.”
GPS Almanacs
Current URLs: https://navcen.uscg.gov/?pageName=gpsAlmanacs
Replacement: https://www.navcen.uscg.gov/gps-nanus-almanacs-opsadvisories-sof
GPS NANUs
Current URLs: https://www.navcen.uscg.gov/?pageName=currentNanus
Replacement: https://www.navcen.uscg.gov/sites/default/files/gps/nanu/current_nanu.nnu
GPS Constellation Status
Current URLs: https://navcen.uscg.gov/?Do=constellationStatus
Replacement: https://www.navcen.uscg.gov/gps-constellation
NAVCEN will contact users with a launch date for the new website.
The NAVCEN team can be reached at its help address.
