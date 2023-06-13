EGNOS payload is operational ahead of V3 service

The European Union Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA) has announced that as of June 1, the latest European Geostationary Navigation Overlay Service (EGNOS) payload is operational ahead of the first V3 test signals.

Launched onboard the EUTELSAT Hotbird 13G satellite in November 2022, the payload underwent a rigorous testing phase before entering service. It is expected to have a 15-year life span.

V3 also passed System Critical Design Review back in December 2022.

EGNOS V3 will augment both GPS and Galileo in the L1 and L5 bands. It is also set to provide additional satellite-based augmentation system (SBAS) service capabilities through a new SBAS channel on L5 and will deliver increased EGNOS service availability within and beyond the EU, supporting a growing number of users.

Aviation has benefitted greatly from the EGNOS safety of life service. This has enabled better access to small and regional airports, increased safety, and facilitated more sustainable flight routes across Europe. Other industries, such as maritime and rail, also benefit from the EGNOS safety of life service.

In addition, with its Open Service, EGNOS increases the positioning accuracy for other land-based applications including precision farming, geomatics and land management.

About EGNOS

EGNOS is Europe’s regional SBAS. It is used to improve the performance of GPS and will augment Galileo from 2025 onwards. EGNOS was deployed to provide safety of life navigation services to aviation, maritime and land-based users.

The information provided by EGNOS improves the accuracy and reliability of GNSS positioning information while also providing a crucial integrity message. In addition, EGNOS also transmits an accurate time signal.