Earthquake damages cities in Turkey and Syria

February 6, 2023  - By
Only three earthquakes of magnitude 6 or larger have occurred in Turkey and northern Syria since 1970. The largest was a magnitude 6.7 earthquake in January 2020.

Only three earthquakes of magnitude 6 or larger have occurred in Turkey and northern Syria since 1970. The largest was a magnitude 6.7 earthquake in January 2020. (Image: USGS)

On Feb. 6, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and northern Syria collapsing buildings and killing more than 2,000 people, followed by magnitude 6.7 aftershocks. The impact of the earthquakes was significant and ranks in the red for economic losses and orange for fatalities, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The USGS reports the earthquake resulted from strike-slip faulting at shallow depths. It appears to be associated with either the East Anatolia fault zone or the Dead Sea transform fault zone.

Historical buildings throughout Turkey have been severely damaged, including the Yeni Mosque and the Gaziantep Castle, which date back thousands of years.

War-torn Syria — specifically Aleppo, Hama and Latakia — have also sustained severe damage to infrastructure that was already fragile.

The effects of this earthquake were felt as far as Lebanon and Israel.

Parts of the historic Gaziantep Castle collapsed, as it lies close to epicenter of the magnitude 7.8 earthquake. (Image: JudyDillon/ iStock / Getty Images Plus/Getty Images)

(Image: JudyDillon/ iStock / Getty Images Plus/Getty Images)

