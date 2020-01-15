DroneUp to provide Alaska with public drone services

DroneUp LLC and the State of Alaska have signed a Participating Addendum for the NASPO ValuePoint contract for unmanned aerial vehicle services.

The contract begins the offering for the purchase of complete drone solutions to all state agencies, commissions, political subdivisions, institutions and local public bodies allowed by law.

DroneUp is an end-to-end drone pilot service provider for aerial data collection. In August 2019, the company was awarded the Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Services Master Agreement #E194-79435 by the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The services under this latest award (Contract Number #2020DRONE0002) are available for use by all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the territories of the United States through the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint Cooperative Purchasing Organization.

The State of Alaska is now able to use the award for the benefit of state departments, institutions, agencies, political subdivisions, and other eligible entities.

DroneUp’s award includes but is not limited to service categories for

Emergency Support Services,

Law Enforcement Support,

Aerial Inspection or Mapping Data Services,

Agricultural and Gaming, and

Agency Media Relations and Marketing.

Primary users are expected to be

Agriculture & Game Management,

Emergency Management,

Transportation,

Forestry,

Mines,

Minerals and Energy, and

Public Universities and Community Colleges.

“We appreciate the efforts to streamline public sector access to leading-edge UAS services through the contract with the State of Alaska, and we look forward to supporting our hardworking state and local agencies,” said Tom Walker, DroneUp’s CEO.