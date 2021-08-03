DroneShield counter-UAS products head to Australia, Brazil

Counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) company DroneShield has sold its RfOne MKII long-range sensors to the Australian Army. The capability is being delivered immediately to allow the Australian Army to assess its future counter-drone requirements and options, the company said.

“As an Australian company, DroneShield is immensely proud to support the Australian Army with its long-range counter-drone strategy, said DroneShield CEO Oleg Vornik.

Deployment of the long-range sensors will highlight the flexibility, resilience and capabilities of DroneShield equipment in a dynamic field environment, while also assisting the Australian Army in establishing its counter-drone requirements and future capability options.

The sale, announced July 19, was structured as a one-off sale to the Australian Army. Similar to the standard purchases from DroneShield’s other defence and law enforcement customers, comprises a small purchase of equipment.

Brazilian Sale

DroneShield also has received formal approval from Anatel, the Brazilian National Telecommunications Agency responsible for issuing the concession of new radio frequencies. Following approval earlier this month, the company has sold a quantity of its DroneGun Tactical units to the Brazilian government.

“Brazil is a large and sophisticated market for military and security equipment, and we are pleased to commence active presence in the country, deploying equipment to the customers,” Vornik said. “We look forward growing our presence in Brazil with the urgent counter-drone requirements mirroring what we are seeing in other countries.”

New Kit

DroneShield also released its Immediate Response Kit (IRK), a rapidly deployable C-UAS detection and defeat kit. The IRK consists of an RfPatrol portable (1.2 kg/2.6 lbs incl battery) detection device and a DroneGun MKIII (2.1 kg/4.7 lbs including battery) defeat device in a rugged carry case.

Both RfPatrol and DroneGun MKIII are currently fielded by military and government customers globally.