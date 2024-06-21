DOT awards contracts for CPNT Action Plan

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) awarded nine contracts for its Complementary Positioning, Navigation and Timing (CPNT) Action Plan.

The DOT’s CPNT Action Plan was issued in September 2023. The Action Plan aims to promote the use of CPNT services in the nation’s transportation systems and other critical infrastructure sectors. It provides a comprehensive roadmap to ensure the safety, security and efficiency of critical infrastructure through the adoption of CPNT technologies.

Also, in February 2024, the DOT, through the Volpe National Transportation Systems Center, issued a solicitation for proposals for the testing, evaluation and performance monitoring of positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) safety systems and critical infrastructure sectors.

According to SAM.gov, the companies granted contracts are:

Carahsoft Technology

Locata

Hoptroff

Microsemi Frequency and Time

NAL Research

NextNav

Parsons Government Services

Safran Trusted 4D

Tern AI

Through these contracts, the DOT aims to identify and support CPNT technologies that can ensure the reliability and security of critical PNT services, mitigating the risk of disruption and enhancing national resilience. The proposals demonstrate technological readiness and effectiveness. They also contribute to a collaborative effort to safeguard essential infrastructure against emerging threats to PNT services.