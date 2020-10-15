Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


DJI unveils integrated lidar drone solution, camera payload

October 15, 2020  - By
DJI unveiled two new solutions at Intergeo 2020: the DJI Zenmuse L1 lidar solution for aerial surveying and DJI Zenmuse P1 camera payload. (Photo: DJI)

DJI has debuted two payload solutions for its flagship commercial drone platform Matrice 300 RTK: the DJI Zenmuse L1 and DJI Zenmuse P1. The solutions were unveiled at Intergeo 2020.

DJI Zenmuse L1

The Zenmuse L1 is DJI’s first lidar solution for aerial surveying. DJI Zenmuse P1 integrates a Livox lidar module with a 70-degree FOV, a high-accuracy IMU, and a 20-megapixel camera with a 1-inch CMOS sensor and a mechanical shutter on a 3-axis stabilized gimbal.

According to DJI, the Zenmuse L1, which has a point rate of 240.000 points per second and a detection range of 450 meters, can generate true-color point cloud models in real-time, or acquire a vast area (up to 2 km2) of point cloud data in a single flight. The module supports both line scan mode and non-repetitive scanning mode.

When used with DJI’s flagship commercial drone platform Matrice 300 RTK and DJI Terra surveying software, it becomes a complete and versatile solution that gives the user real-time 3D data throughout the day, efficiently capturing the details of complex structures and delivering highly accurate reconstructed models, DJI said.

DJI Zenmuse P1

The DJI Zenmuse P1 camera payload integrates a 45-megapixel full-frame low-noise high-sensitivity sensor offering flexible viewing with interchangeable 24/35/50mm fixed-focus lenses on a 3-axis stabilized gimbal.

According to DJI, the Zenmuse P1 is equipped with a TimeSync 2.0 system, which synchronizes time across modules at the microsecond level. It features a smart oblique camera feature that helps improve efficiency by only capturing the photos essential to the reconstruction at the edge of the mapping areas. DJI Zenmuse P1 also integrates a 45-megapixel full-frame low-noise high-sensitivity sensor.

“With these two new payloads, we are providing an all-integrated complete solution to our enterprise customers active in accurate geospatial data acquisition,” said Arjun Menon, engineering manager at DJI in the U.S. “Having a fully integrated capable and affordable lidar seamlessly integrated into our best commercial drone is a dream that becomes reality for surveying, mapping and construction professionals. They will be able to see, cover and understand the geospatial context from a totally new perspective thanks to the high level of accuracy and quality of the data collected from these tools in the sky.”

