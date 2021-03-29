Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


DJI provides dual controllers for two UAV operators

Photo: DJI

DJI now offers dual UAV controllers. Dual operator mode allows a pilot to focus solely on safe operation of the drone, while another operator can focus on payload operations — creating a 3D scan of a location, hoisting or releasing items, or operating a lidar scanner or air-quality sampler.

The DJI Inspire 2 and M600 have dedicated forward-facing video feeds so pilots can see where they are flying, regardless of what the payload camera or other sensors are doing.

Dual controls can ensure safe operation remains the top priority of even a complex and challenging drone flight. 

