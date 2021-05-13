CYAN EC software-defined radio performs multiplexing for system integrators

Per Vices Corp. has launched an upgraded version of its high-performance software-defined radio (SDR) platform Cyan EC (extended channel).

Cyan EC enables up to 64 digital signal processing (DSP) channels across 16 physical SMA ports. This extension allows Cyan EC users to break up the one large bandwidth physical chain into multiple digital channels, allowing the radio platform to do the multiplexing.

By providing additional digital chains, which are coherently superimposed into a single physical channel, the computational complexity required to address wide bandwidths is further reduced, and allows for processing over multiple cores on a single host system or across multiple host systems concurrently.

“We are excited that customers have already used and integrated our platform into their products,” said Victor Wollesen, CEO of Per Vices Corp “The additional processing capability provided by this option allows our customers to improve performance and implement more advanced applications using existing computational resources. I believe Cyan EC is the highest channel count software-defined radio commercially available.”

The Cyan EC product option enables engineers and system integrators to realize the benefits of both the high-bandwidth SDR and having more independent channels to ease the complexity associated with processing the high amount of data by breaking it up into separate channels. This further helps to achieve better spurious-free dynamic range (SFDR), sensitivity and signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) while continuing to offer a high throughput SDR solution.

Cyan EC benefits engineers and integrators across different markets including GNSS/GPS, radar systems, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) receivers and exciters, and spectrum monitoring, as well as test and measurement.

A Top Canadian Defense Company

Per Vices Corp. has been named one of the Top Defence Companies in Canada for 2021 by Canadian Defence Review, a defense and military magazine. A new inclusion to the list for 2021, Per Vices specializes in software-defined radio (SDR) solutions that are integrated into radar, GNSS/GPS, satellite, aerospace and communications systems.

The company is growing and expanding its operations and product line to satisfy the stringent and advanced requirements of its clients and their applications.

“We are incredibly honoured to be added to this list,” said Brandon Malatest, COO, Per Vices Corp. “This shows recognition and support for high performance manufacturers and companies that are bringing innovative solutions to the table, both within Canada and internationally. We offer the best software defined radio solutions commercially available and work closely with our customers to solve challenges for mission critical applications.”

The 100 companies, which must have manufacturing, R&D or service operations in Canada, are evaluated by Canadian Defence Review editorial staff and independent advisors. They are ranked on factors such as economic impact to the country, research and development initiatives, innovation, contribution to the nation’s security, and contract wins. The list is used to showcase Canadian technological innovation and its defence industry.