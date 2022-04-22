ComNav releases unmanned aerial mapping package

ComNav Technology has released a powerful and reliable UAV aerial mapping solution capable of centimeter-level positioning, providing high-precision photos and data for mapping professionals.

Based on the company’s K8 platform, the package consists of an E300 real-time kinematic (RTK) drone, flight-control software and an optional camera.

Featuring high accuracy, strong compatibility, long endurance, high performance and an easy workflow, the E300 drone package can meet the requirements of many different applications, including topographic survey, urban construction, forestry investigation, emergency rescue, 3D modeling, mining and surveying.

High Accuracy. The E300 RTK drone is embedded with a high-precision K8 GNSS module that supports GPS L1/L2/L5, BeiDou B1/B2/B3/B1C/B2a, GLONASS L1/L2, Galileo E1/E5-a/E5-b/AltBOC/E6 and QZSS L1/L2/L5. With Quantum III technology, the K8 GNSS module provides reliable and stable RTK positioning results.

The professional post-processed kinematic (PPK) software Compass Solution supports the full-constellation calculation, providing accurate positioning results.

RTK/PPK provides dual backup, one as a failsafe for another, to ensure acquisition of data. The built-in antenna further increases precision of photo position. EVENT synchronization technology can reduce camera trigger error and ensure high performance of the solution.

With its intelligent recognition algorithms, the E300 is able to capture high-resolution images consistently even in complex environments. Moreover, the E300 has a multipath redundancy design with key modules for safety. The solution can provide centimeter-level positioning results without ground control points, saving time.

Compatibility. Featuring a carrying capacity of 3 kg, the E300’s payload bay is compatible with a wide range of cameras, including C20, C50, LiAir VH2 and others. Payloads can be quickly and easily swapped in the field for maximum versatility.

Besides supporting standard NTRIP protocol, the E300 is compatible with all brands of base stations and continuously operating reference stations.

Long Endurance. The E300 is characterized by an ultra-efficient aerodynamic design. It reaches a 60-minute flight time without payload and 50 minutes with a basic payload, covering areas with a maximum 10-km radius per flight. In one flight, the E300 can map about 0.62 km² in 1.5-cm/px ground sample distance with one battery.

The E300 RTK drone features a simplified design for easy and rapid assembly within minutes while providing excellent stability and vibration resistance.