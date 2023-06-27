Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


ComNav releases T20 palm RTK

June 27, 2023  - By

 

Image: ComNav Technology

ComNav Technology has released the T20 palm real-time kinematic (RTK). The GNSS receiver with advanced technology is designed for surveying and mapping, GIS, marine, precision agriculture and machine control.

T20 is light, weighing in at 0.68 kg, and has low power consumption with 12 hours of battery life. It integrates functions such as a GNSS module, datalink module, 4G, 5.0 dual-mode Bluetooth, data memory system and more.

Powered by the SinoGNSS K8 high precision module, the T20 has 1,590 channels and can track all running and planned constellations including GPS, BDS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and satellite-based augmentation systems. Additionally, the anti-interference algorithm enables the T20 to maintain accurate positioning and perform well in complex environments, providing surveyors with high-quality measurements.

The T20 is equipped with a third-generation inertial measurement unit from ComNav, which can be tilted and measured at an angle up to 60°. The T20 is also equipped with a U50 datalink module, which enables it to switch between base and rover.

The T20 is compatible with mainstream RTK receivers on the market.

About the Author: Maddie Saines

Maddie has a B.A. in Journalism and Promotional Communication from Cleveland State University and has years of marketing and journalistic experience under her belt. She joins the editorial staff at GPS World and team at North Coast Media after working in professional sports for over six years.

