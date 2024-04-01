ComNav launches auto-steering system

ComNav Technologies has introduced the AG502 automated steering system. It integrates advanced satellite reception, positioning, navigation and automatic driving to meet the diverse demands of modern agriculture.

The system consists of a GNSS tablet, an electric steering wheel, two angle sensors and two GNSS antennas, offering a plug-and-play capability with simple instillation and calibration. It is equipped with a ComNav SinoGNSS to support full-constellation and multi-frequency tracking.

It is designed to withstand harsh outdoor agricultural environments. With waterproof and dustproof properties, the system offers weather resistance and durability in diverse conditions.

The AG502 is equipped with connectivity modules, featuring a 4G modem alongside UHF radio. It offers farmers the flexibility to access real-time kinematics (RTK) correction sources from local RTK networks or GNSS RTK base stations. It uses the combined GNSS+INS terrain compensation technology to provide automated steering accuracy, with a precision of 2.5 cm. This level of precision makes the system ideal for tasks such as ditching, planting and harvesting.

For the remotely located or often network-lacking fields, the system offers a reliable precision point positioning (PPP) solution, which supports PPP-HAS and PPP-B2b service. It also features intuitive and user-friendly 2D/3D software, streamlining the learning and operation process for easy start-up. It supports various work modes such as straight, curved, automatic u-turn and pivot to accommodate diverse farmland and work requirements.

ComNav offers comprehensive training videos of the AG502. In the event of technical challenges, users have access to remote technical support or can reach out to local dealers via phone, email or messaging apps for prompt assistance.