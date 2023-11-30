ComNav introduces 3D laser scanning system

ComNav Technology has released the LS300 3D laser scanning measurement system.

The scanner utilizes simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology, and advanced real time and mapping techniques. It operates autonomously, independent of GNSS positioning, which makes it ideal for harsh conditions in both indoor and outdoor environments.

LS300 includes a 120-meter working range and a high sampling rate of 0.32 million points per second. Its point cloud accuracy is designed to perform in low reflectivity extended-range mode. The system is compatible with specialized kits, including the handheld form, back kit, car-mount and UAV kit.

The handheld mode is best suited for navigating narrow tunnels and large venues, while the backpack is designed for outdoor environments. The car mount can rapidly scan roadside facilities, and the UAV kit seamlessly pairs with the DJI M300 for aerial control. The LS 300 is suitable for a variety of applications, including smart city, digitization of underground facilities, geology, surveying and mapping, agriculture, mining and forestry.

The scanner uses a unique hybrid HSL technology. This allows for preliminary processing during the scanning process, which aims to accelerates the collection of high-precision data and expedites data processing. It offers real-time viewing of point cloud data through a mobile application and supports multiple interaction modes.

By using data processing software specifically designed and developed for the LS series by ComNav, users can handle large volumes of point cloud data and simplify complex tasks, including point cloud denoising, point cloud splicing, shadow rendering, coordinate transformation, automatic horizontal plane fitting, automatic point cloud data report generation, forward photography, and point cloud encapsulation. This allows users to efficiently process intricate point cloud data, resulting in precise measurement and modeling outcomes.

During data post-processing, users can input absolute coordinates of control points, which allows these control points to make comprehensive adjustments to the data and improve scanning data accuracy.

The LS300 also incorporates a redundant battery design with two hot-swappable batteries, designed for prolonged operation without frequent charging or interruptions. This innovative approach contributes to enhanced safety, reliability, and efficiency, the company says.