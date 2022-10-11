China launches CentiSpace-1 navigation enhancement satellites

On Oct. 7, China launched a pair of satellites designed to enhance BeiDou navigation signals.

The CentiSpace-1 S5 and S6 satellites were launched via a Long March 11 solid rocket that lifted off at 9:10 a.m. EDT from a mobile sea platform in the Yellow Sea. Launch success was confirmed by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) 90 minutes later.

The CentiSpace-1 satellites are designed to enhance the accuracy of signals from China’s Beidou navigation and positioning satellite system. The satellites will also conduct inter-satellite laser link experiments.