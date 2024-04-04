Canadian Coast Guard awards contract to Zighra

The Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) has awarded a contract to Zighra, an artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and cybersecurity provider, for its GenesysInsights platform. This technology will enhance the safety and security of Canada’s maritime territories by providing a previously unattainable level of analysis.

GenesysInsights combines AI interpretability and multi-sensor fusion, designed to offer automated threat detection and comprehensive situational awareness in maritime environments. The platform synthesizes information from Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) signals and terrestrial and space-based Automatic Identification System (AIS) data, which aids the CCG in detecting and responding to maritime threats. This initiative is part of the Innovative Solutions Canada program.

Position, navigation and timing (PNT) technology — integral to a range of critical applications, from military operations guidance to everyday smartphone navigation — has propelled commercial advancement. Despite its widespread utility, the susceptibility of these systems to manipulation presents significant threats, including unauthorized vessel activities and sophisticated cyber-attacks, such as jamming and spoofing.

GenesysInsights aims to transform the security of government infrastructure and operations by creating a cyber-secure digital environment across land, sea and space. The platform uses advanced machine learning algorithms to analyze a variety of sensor data inputs. By monitoring ship movements and communications alongside satellite signal integrity, the technology will detect unusual patterns or anomalies indicative of potential risks.

This pilot project will significantly improve real-time monitoring and analysis of maritime activities to boost safety and security across Canada’s maritime waterways.

It can quickly detect and respond to maritime threats, including sophisticated cyber-attacks, and has an integrated operational command system with automated alerts to enhance decision-making and coordination.

The CCG’s successful implementation of GenesysInsights could lead to broader adoptions in various critical infrastructure sectors such as aviation, ground transportation, logistics, space operations and national security, the company said.