Bynav introduces C1 GNSS receiver for GNSS mass market

Bynav Technology Co. Ltd. has released the C1 GNSS RTK OEM receiver and the A1 industrial-grade IMU-enhanced GNSS OEM receiver based on Bynav GNSS baseband ASIC Alita and RFIC Ripley. Bynav supplies GNSS high-precision receivers to the Chinese vehicle driver-testing market.

The C1 GNSS RTK OEM receiver board measures 46 × 71 mm and supports dual-antenna heading and full-constellation, including GPS, BDS, Galileo, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC and SBAS, as well as providing enhanced interfaces like UART serial port, Ethernet, 3 EVENT_IN, 3 EVENT_OUT, 1PPS and CAN bus for easy integration with an external inertial measurement unit (IMU), odometry, lidar or visual SLAM.

The A1 GNSS/INS OEM receiver, measuring 46 × 71 mm and weighing 25 g, is integrated with an industrial-grade IMU (gyro 2.7deg/hr) with an embedded, deeply coupled GNSS+INS algorithm engine as well as tilt measurement algorithm to provide stable, high-precision position and attitude even in the event of GNSS outages.

Most of the vehicle driver testing centers in China have automated their exams with the assistance of GNSS high-precision positioning. As a strategic partner of Duolun Technology, China’s driver-testing system integrator, thousands of drivers testing vehicles equipped with Bynav GNSS RTK receivers are moving around China every day.

The R&D team of Bynav has taken part in the construction of China BeiDou Satellite Navigation System since 2002. With a powerful and experienced GNSS experts’ team and large-scale scenario verification on dynamic driver-testing vehicles, Bynav has successfully developed the high-precision GNSS baseband ASIC Alita and the RFIC Ripley which have been now integrated in the A1 and C1 products.

The performance of the A1 and C1 have been verified and recognized by many domestic customers in the field of vehicle driver testing and autonomous driving.

“We are committed to developing intelligent driving vehicles and commercializing them as soon as possible, in which the GNSS/INS receiver plays an important role to provide absolute position,” said Ying Long, deputy general manager of the Changsha Intelligent Driving Institute, a well-known autonomous driving company in China. “That’s why I started work together with Bynav for a cost-effective and high-performance positioning solution. Currently, the Bynav’s GNSS/INS receivers have been used in our unmanned sweepers, self-driving trucks and other products, and it comes out that the A1 performance is comparable to the world-class and high-end products we used.”

Both receivers support dual-antenna heading and full-constellation and full-frequency tracking (including BDS-3 and L5), and provide SD card interface for raw data storage.

Both C1 and A1 are now available for direct purchase. For wholesale price, contact en@bynav.com.